Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after buying an additional 81,017 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.