Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 6.63% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDG opened at $42.36 on Friday. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0421 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

