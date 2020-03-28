Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,902 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $71,908,000 over the last three months.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.