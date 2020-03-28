Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.80.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

