Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 28th (PUBGY, QTS, RACE, RBNC, RCMT, RRTS, RTLR, SAGKF, SCL, SGC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, March 28th:

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Get Publicis Groupe SA alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stagecoach Group plc provides passenger transport. It offers bus, coach, train and tram services. The company operates primarily in UK, Europe and North America. Stagecoach Group plc is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Superior Uniform Group manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate I.D., career apparel and accessories for the hospital and healthcare fields; hotels; fast food and other restaurants; and public safety, industrial, transportation and commercial markets, as well as corporate and resort embroidered sportswear. (Press Release) “

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.