Espers (ESP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Espers coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Espers has a total market capitalization of $405,047.89 and $18.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Espers has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.01040850 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00031611 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00174917 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007371 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

About Espers

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

