Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Ethfinex and CoinBene. During the last week, Essentia has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $147,455.46 and $11,314.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.04818837 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00065227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036956 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

