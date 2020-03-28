Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will post sales of $383.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.26 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $356.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $228.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.85. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

