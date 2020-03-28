Ether-1 Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market cap of $178,535.09 and $17,118.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 190.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000983 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 43,748,741 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

