Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $160,501.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, EXX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.02095299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00077415 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,686,274 coins and its circulating supply is 168,656,861 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

