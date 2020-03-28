Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $4.81 or 0.00076791 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bit-Z, ChaoEX and Indodax. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $559.09 million and $1.40 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.02055643 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, CoinEgg, YoBit, Korbit, ABCC, RightBTC, Ovis, C-CEX, Coinhub, Huobi, Coinone, HBUS, BtcTrade.im, Liquid, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Bitsane, Indodax, Instant Bitex, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, FCoin, BCEX, BitForex, HitBTC, Coinnest, Exmo, BigONE, Kucoin, Coinsuper, CoinTiger, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Exrates, CoinBene, Coinroom, Cryptomate, BTC Markets, CPDAX, Bitfinex, LBank, ZB.COM, Coinut, Crex24, Binance, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, OKCoin International, Stocks.Exchange, Gatehub, C2CX, Gate.io, Kraken, CoinEx, Koineks, QBTC and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

