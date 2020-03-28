Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $4.84 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $563.01 million and approximately $1.36 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $4.84 or 0.00077755 BTC on popular exchanges including Ovis, Bittrex, CPDAX and Bitfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.02092138 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Kucoin, BitForex, Upbit, Bibox, CoinTiger, CoinBene, LBank, Crex24, Instant Bitex, Indodax, BCEX, BTC Markets, EXX, Koineks, OKEx, Bitsane, Bithumb, Binance, BigONE, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, FCoin, C-CEX, Bittrex, Gatehub, Kraken, Korbit, CoinExchange, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Coinone, RightBTC, ZB.COM, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Coinhub, Coinut, CoinEx, YoBit, Exrates, QBTC, Exmo, CPDAX, Coinroom, Ovis, ABCC, Coinnest, Stocks.Exchange, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, Huobi, Cryptopia, BtcTrade.im, Bitbns, BTC Trade UA, ChaoEX, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, OKCoin International and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

