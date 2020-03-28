Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $390,968.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including ACX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 38% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.02474356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00042264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ACX, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.