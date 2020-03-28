E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $723.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report sales of $723.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $740.00 million. E*TRADE Financial reported sales of $755.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,597,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,696 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,803,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,192,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

