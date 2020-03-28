EUNO (EUNO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,613.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $122,722.55 and $4,613.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 36,036,546 coins and its circulating supply is 33,071,840 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

