Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 206.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,733 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Euronav worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $94,043,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,863,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 399,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $18,918,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EURN. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. DNB Markets cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.03. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

