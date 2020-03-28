EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $356,214.05 and $483,173.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00052856 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 190.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000982 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

