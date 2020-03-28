Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Everex has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, Tidex and HitBTC. Everex has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $518,379.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.02523090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00195150 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00043122 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Mercatox, Tidex, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

