EverGreenCoin Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $194,691.11 and approximately $44.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.01029627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00031541 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00174236 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007315 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,239,990 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.