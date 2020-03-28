Everipedia 24 Hour Volume Hits $226,451.00 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bitfinex, OTCBTC and DragonEX. Everipedia has a total market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $226,451.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.02523090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00195150 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00043122 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,009,268,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,530,262,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, BigONE, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

