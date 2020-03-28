Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,956 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

