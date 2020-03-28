EXMR (EXMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31,070.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001532 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

