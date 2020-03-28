EXMR FDN Market Cap Reaches $83,739.31 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 58.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $83,739.31 and $2,164.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.09 or 0.04912834 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037044 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.