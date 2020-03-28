Exosis Price Tops $0.0890 on Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00001341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $31,927.69 and approximately $12,803.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,222.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.02094206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.21 or 0.03458456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00623728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00756484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00077413 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00486868 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016043 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 523,907 coins and its circulating supply is 358,907 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

