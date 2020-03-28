Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Expanse has a market capitalization of $439,326.62 and approximately $3,009.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

