Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,640 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

EXPE stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

