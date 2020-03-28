Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Wolfe Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXPD. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

