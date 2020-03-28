Extremely Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Share Price

News coverage about WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has trended extremely positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR’s analysis:

Get WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $66.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $79.10.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.