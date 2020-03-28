Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) Stock Price

Press coverage about BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) has been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BSM Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.36 million and a P/E ratio of -5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.40. BSM Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.40.

About BSM Technologies

BSM Technologies Inc provides global positioning system fleet and asset management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers fleet and asset tracking, actionable report, machine to machine, interactive mapping, electronic logging device compatibility, routing, landmark and geozone, fuel and maintenance, workflow management, real-time alert, safety and compliance, and reefer monitoring services; and vehicle tracking, data access and reporting, trailer and non-powered asset tracking, safety and maintenance, and engine diagnostics, as well as electronic driver log, in-cab mobile data terminal, graphical logs, Web-based reports, and vehicle inspection reporting.

