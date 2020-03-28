Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact GAP (NYSE:GPS) Share Price

News articles about GAP (NYSE:GPS) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GAP earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.12.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,421,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

