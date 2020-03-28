Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 656,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 27th total of 510,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,843 shares of company stock worth $2,424,035 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of FN traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,750. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

