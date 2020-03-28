Fangdd Network Group (DUO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Fangdd Network Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DUO traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.