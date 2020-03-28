Fantom Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bgogo, Bibox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.02496439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00195527 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034034 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

