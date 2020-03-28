Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.93

Media headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of -1.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s ranking:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 19,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $310.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.43. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 4,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

