Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 12.2% in March

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the February 27th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FAMI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Farmmi has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $5.03.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

