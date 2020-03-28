Feathercoin (FTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.75 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $485.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 272,334,040 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

