FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post sales of $17.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.07 billion and the lowest is $16.53 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $69.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.39 billion to $69.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.29 billion to $73.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of FedEx by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.75. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

