FedoraCoin (TIPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $202,040.63

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $202,040.63 and $68.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00617702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000640 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in.

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.