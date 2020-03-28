Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Update

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,375,500 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 27th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.01.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $7.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.03. 619,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $180.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.25.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $3,725,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

