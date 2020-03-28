Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,969,500 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 27th total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 769,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOE. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $819.37 million, a PE ratio of 137.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.09. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.42 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ferro by 68.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ferro by 419.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

