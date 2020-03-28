Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Hits $9.68 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including MXC, BiKi, Coinsuper and IDEX. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $3.62 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.12 or 0.04965586 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00065815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036965 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,856,891 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BitAsset, MXC, Hotbit, KuCoin, BitMax, Coinall, Dcoin, Coinsuper, WazirX, IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bitbns, BiKi, Bitrabbit and Korbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

