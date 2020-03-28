Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Up 40.9% in March

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 27th total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

In other news, President Thomas Charles Lauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $71,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $174.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.91%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

