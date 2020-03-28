Fiii (FIII) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. Fiii has a market capitalization of $68,810.13 and approximately $707.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fiii has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii was first traded on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

