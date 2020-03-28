Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,668 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

