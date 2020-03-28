Financial Survey: Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) vs. Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Acorda Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 1 4 1 0 2.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.57, suggesting a potential upside of 916.03%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,029.03%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $192.41 million 0.26 -$272.97 million ($1.99) -0.52 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 2.29 -$34.52 million ($1.98) -0.31

Outlook Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Acorda Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -141.87% -22.18% -9.19% Outlook Therapeutics -423.83% N/A -153.16%

Volatility & Risk

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats Acorda Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease; an inhaled triptan (zolmitriptan) for acute treatment of migraine by using the ARCUS drug delivery technology; SYN120, which is completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

