First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,739 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.41% of First American Financial worth $92,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

