First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,151 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of First Horizon National worth $31,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,274,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,513,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Horizon National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,329,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,846,000 after purchasing an additional 390,671 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in First Horizon National by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,551 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First Horizon National by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,086,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,232,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Horizon National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,217,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

