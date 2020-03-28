First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Majestic Silver worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,526,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $19,628,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after acquiring an additional 680,590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,669,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,193,000 after acquiring an additional 498,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 1,664.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 272,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 256,808 shares during the period. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $7.40 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.96. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

