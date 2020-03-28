First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stake Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,222,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,022,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121,723 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. 1,057,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. Research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMBI. SunTrust Banks downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

