First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a daily sentiment score of -1.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.05. 107,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $381.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.59. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Paul T. Canarick bought 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,583. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

